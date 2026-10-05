'He will help Ruben Amorim' - Portugal boss Jorge Jesus backs AC Milan hitman Goncalo Ramos to shine in Italy

Jesus has voiced his full support for Ramos, stating that the striker is perfectly placed to succeed at Milan. The forward has been in sparkling form for his country, playing a pivotal role in their recent Nations League success. Jesus, who previously worked with the attacker at Benfica, is confident that his development will be a major boost for the Rossoneri and their manager, Amorim.

Speaking after Portugal secured their place in the Nations League quarter-finals with a 2-1 victory over Norway, Jesus highlighted the striker's significant evolution since his early days in Lisbon. "He also provided an assist against Denmark. When he started his career at Benfica it was different, because he grew immensely. I was the coach at that time. I know he will help Milan and Ruben Amorim, because he is growing a lot," Jesus said.