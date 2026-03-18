Rome, Gasperini: "Wesley's sending-off? When you feel you're being made a fool of, you have to pull a face"

"We’ve played a lot of matches, and in some we’ve performed better, whilst in others we’ve struggled. We’ve had squad issues, but that’s no excuse. However, in Genoa and Como, we were let down by isolated incidents. We’re not in the best of form at the moment; we’re currently paying the price for suspensions and injuries. The team’s attitude has never been an issue, even though we haven’t played well in every match. Tomorrow, we want to play to the best of our ability."