Roma v Bologna, Gasperini: "Robinio Vaz needs to develop, Malen was outstanding. But we’ve been struggling with our attack since the start of the season"

The match between Roma and Bologna in the second leg of the Europa League round of 16 was a real nail-biter. In this Italian derby, the two sides went into the game level at 1-1 from the first leg, with goals from Bernardeschi and Pellegrini – both of whom were key players in tonight’s encounter as well. At the Olimpico, the match ended 3-3 after normal time; in extra time, Bologna won with a decisive goal from Cambiaghi – who came on in the second half – in the 111th minute. The Giallorossi are therefore out of Europe, whilst Italiano’s side advance to the quarter-finals where they will face Unai Emery’s Aston Villa, who knocked Lille out in the round of 16 with a 3-0 aggregate score over both legs.



