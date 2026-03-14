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Falko Blöding

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Reportedly, the contract with Real Madrid has already been signed: FC Bayern have come away empty-handed in their pursuit of a sought-after defender

Real Madrid is building a successful future – much to the chagrin of two German heavyweights, among others.

According to a media report, Spain’s record champions Real Madrid have won the race to sign one of Spain’s most promising young talents.

  • Marca reports that 16-year-old Victory Okorie is set to move from LaLiga rivals Deportivo Alavés to the La Fabrica youth academy this summer.

    The teenager is regarded as a great prospect and was consequently in high demand. According to Marca, alongside Real’s arch-rivals FC Barcelona and neighbours Atlético Madrid, the two top German clubs FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are also said to have courted the teenager’s services. However, Okorie has opted for Los Blancos and has already signed his contract there, it is reported.

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  • Victory Okorie is a member of the Spanish U16 national team

    Okorie is at home in central defence and impresses with a remarkably mature style of play. He is also physically very advanced for his age. He has been a member of the Spanish U16 national team since February and has made three appearances for them.

    There is likely to be a lot of movement in Real’s first-team defence in the medium term: the contracts of David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger, who are increasingly plagued by injuries, expire in the summer, and their futures are at the very least uncertain.

    Last summer, the capital club already signed a young centre-back for the future in Dean Huijsen (who joined from AFC Bournemouth for a transfer fee of €62.5 million).

  • Real Madrid's record transfers:

    PlayerPositionSigned fromYearTransfer fee
    Jude BellinghamMidfieldBorussia Dortmund2023€127 million
    Eden HazardMidfieldChelsea FC2019€120.8 million
    Gareth BaleAttackTottenham Hotspur2013€101 million
    Cristiano RonaldoAttackManchester United2009€94 million
    Aurelien TchouameniMidfieldAS Monaco2022€80 million
    Zinedine ZidaneMidfieldJuventus2001€77.5 million
    James RodriguezMidfieldAS Monaco2014€75 million
    KakáMidfieldAC Milan2009€67 million
    Luka JovicAttackEintracht Frankfurt2019€63 million
    Dean HuijsenDefenceAFC Bournemouth2024€62.5 million

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