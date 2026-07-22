Saudi media figure Mohammed Al-Bukairy has revealed the intriguing details behind Al-Hilal's decision to pull out of signing Brazilian star Raphinha, the Barcelona player, and instead pour a huge budget into Dutch winger Summerville. The club had earmarked a substantial sum to get the deal done.

In a post on his account on the "X" platform (formerly Twitter), Al-Bukairy explained how it all started. Al-Hilal tabled an official offer worth 80 million euros to Barcelona, hoping to arrange a settlement that would send Portuguese defender João Cancelo, currently on loan at the Catalan club, the other way with a 20 million euros discount off the total value. The response from Spain was anything but expected, and it tore down the bridges of trust between the two parties.

Barcelona president Laporta pushed too far, according to Al-Bukairy's account. The 80 million euros offer for the Brazilian left the mood tense, particularly once Laporta demanded the deal be raised to 100 million euros.

Al-Hilal's board saw that demand as financial "blackmail" that didn't match the player's technical value. That was enough. The "decision-makers at the club" shut the Raphinha file immediately and set about finding a world-class alternative of the same calibre at the utmost speed.