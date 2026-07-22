Al-Bakiri continued to reveal the secrets of the deal, confirming that the name of Crysencio Summerville emerged when Al-Hilal were searching for alternative options after negotiations with Barcelona broke down. The impressive Dutch winger, a star at English club West Ham United, suddenly came into the frame.
He added: "Summerville was not the first target at the beginning, as the funds were ready to be injected into other deals such as Raphinha or even the Englishman Mason Greenwood, who later moved to Turkey's Fenerbahce, but the speed of decision-making at Al-Hilal was the decisive factor in shifting the destination towards London, benefiting from precise sporting intelligence about the movements of competitors in the Old Continent."
Al-Hilal received "sporting advice" from a trusted source, the Saudi media figure revealed, to the effect that Italian club Roma had come very close to finalising the deal for Summerville for just 50 million euros. He added: "Here, the Al-Hilal management moved forcefully to cut off the path of the Italian capital's club, as the leader presented a (lavish) offer that could not be refused worth 80 million euros, an increase of 30 million euros over the Italian offer."
He continued: "This huge financial leap made West Ham agree immediately, and the final procedures and initial signatures did not take more than a single hour to ensure the signing of the 'luxurious Dutch winger'."