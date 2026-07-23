Referee responds to Didier Deschamps' criticism of decisions in France's World Cup semi-final defeat to Spain

In the aftermath of France's elimination, Deschamps did not hold back in his assessment of the officiating, specifically targeting central referee Barton. He questioned whether the Salvadoran official possessed the necessary credentials and pedigree to handle a match of such immense magnitude. However, speaking in an exclusive interview with Jorge Ramos, via Diario AS, Barton made it clear that the Frenchman's words did not shake his confidence or his professional standing in the game.

When asked directly about his feelings regarding the comments made by Deschamps, Barton was firm in his response, stating: "Each person has the right to have their opinion regarding anything, but no, in the absolute. The truth is that we know what we have gone through, what we have fought for, how we have earned it and we know why we are there. So, no comment is going to come to make us doubt why we are there."