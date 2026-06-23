Real Madrid complete world-record transfer for Swedish teenager Felicia Schroder - leaving WSL side Chelsea frustrated

Real Madrid have confirmed via an official club statement that Schroder has joined the club from BK Hacken. The Spanish side have secured Schroder on a four-year contract running until June 30, 2030.

Hacken also released a statement confirming that they have sold Schroder in the most expensive transfer ever seen in women's football. Martin Ericsson, the football director at Hacken, expressed his immense pride regarding the landmark transfer. "It is a historic sale that strengthens both women's football and BK Hacken's position internationally," Ericsson stated. The transfer concludes weeks of intense speculation surrounding the 19-year-old, dealing a major blow to Chelsea, who had previously submitted a £1.2 million bid to bring her to London.