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Moataz Elgammal

Real Madrid return for Cristiano Ronaldo Jr? Immediate future plans revealed as CR7 hopes to see son become a team-mate at Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr

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Cristiano Ronaldo Jr impressed during a recent training stint with Real Madrid's youth team, but a permanent return to Spain is not on the cards for the 2026-27 season. Instead, the teenager could be integrated into Al-Nassr's senior squad for pre-season, keeping his legendary father's dream of sharing the pitch with his son alive in Saudi Arabia.

  • Real Madrid decide against transfer

    According to O JOGO, the immediate future of Ronaldo Jr will not lie in the Spanish capital. Despite impressing club officials during a week of training with the youth team in March, the 15-year-old will not be joining the team where his father spent nine historic seasons. A source close to the club revealed: "In Valdebebas they were very happy with Cristiano Junior. He showed a lot of commitment and a very professional attitude. At the moment, however, Real Madrid do not yet plan to sign him." A future move, however, remains possible.

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  • Cristiano Ronaldo Jr Portugal 2025Getty

    European giants circle the teenager

    While Los Blancos have cooled their immediate interest, the market continues to closely monitor the development of the Portuguese youth international. The talented winger, who recently made headlines by scoring his first-ever goal for the Portugal Under-16s, is reportedly attracting attention from several European heavyweights. Reports this week have linked the youngster with potential moves to Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and Juventus. Despite Ronaldo Jr favouring a transfer to Europe to continue his development, his next immediate steps could see him stay in the Middle East.

  • Al-Nassr pre-season integration on the cards

    With a European transfer delayed, the prospect of the teenager stepping up at his current club is growing. Recent reports from the Saudi Arabian press suggest that the youngster could be integrated into the Al-Nassr first-team squad as early as this upcoming pre-season. Working under the guidance of manager Jorge Jesus, this move is designed to accelerate his development. Such a progression aligns perfectly with his father's long-stated ambition to play a competitive match alongside his eldest child, an extraordinary milestone that looks increasingly realistic for the 41-year-old five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

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  • Cristiano Ronaldo Jr(C)Getty Images

    What next for Ronaldo Jr?

    As he prepares to celebrate his 16th birthday on June 17, the teenager will focus on taking the next significant steps in his fledgling career. Whether he features for Al-Nassr's senior side or eventually secures a high-profile move to Europe, all eyes will remain firmly fixed on his progress.

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