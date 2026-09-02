Real Madrid act swiftly! Raul Asencio faces club punishment after being caught driving over the legal alcohol limit

Real Madrid have officially opened an extraordinary disciplinary file against Asencio following his recent legal troubles involving a drink-driving incident. The defender was stopped at a breathalyser checkpoint at 6:30 AM on August 16 in the south of Gran Canaria while driving under the influence of alcohol, a situation that has forced the club's leadership to respond with urgency.

According to journalist Melchor Ruiz, Real Madrid have already opened disciplinary proceedings against the player, signaling that his conduct will not be overlooked by the hierarchy at Valdebebas.

The incident came to light this Wednesday, prompting the club to act swiftly to protect its public image and uphold internal standards. The player tested positive in both the initial and secondary breath tests, with reports suggesting his reading was significantly higher than the allowed threshold. He was subsequently summoned to a fast-track trial, where he was handed a fine of €14,400 at a rate of €120 per day for four months, along with an eight-month suspension of his driving license.