Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Aurelien Tchouameni booed by Real Madrid fans as Jude Bellingham goal against Oviedo overshadowed

Madrid conclude this disappointing chapter in 10 days, hosting Athletic Bilbao at the Bernabeu for the final matchday of the Liga season. The hierarchy must now decide the fate of academy star Gonzalo, who is expected to be loaned out despite being the evening's standout performer. With the campaign effectively over, the club faces a monumental task in rebuilding the fractured relationship between the players, the presidency, and the Madridista faithful before a pivotal summer.