AFP
Rafa Benitez has his eye on a new job! Ex-Liverpool manager offers himself to Italy as Azzurri plot massive rebuild after World Cup disaster
The vacuum at the helm of the Azzurri
While the rest of the footballing world focuses on the World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the United States, Italy are once again left on the outside looking in. The fallout from failing to reach the tournament has been swift, with Gennaro Gattuso departing his role as head coach. Currently, the national team is in a state of limbo, waiting for federal elections on June 22 to determine if Giovanni Malago or Giancarlo Abete will succeed Gabriele Gravina as FIGC president after he resigned in the wake of the national team's failure.
Until a new president is installed, a permanent successor to Gattuso cannot be officially named. In the interim, Under-21 coach Silvio Baldini has been tasked with leading the senior squad for upcoming friendlies against Luxembourg and Greece. However, the search for a heavyweight name to revitalise the four-time world champions is already well underway behind the scenes.
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Conte and Mancini among the candidates
Names like Roberto Mancini, currently at Al Sadd, and Antonio Conte, who recently finished his tenure with Napoli, have been frequently linked with a return to the national setup. Yet, a new candidate has unexpectedly thrown his hat into the ring. Benitez, the experienced Spaniard with deep ties to Italian football, has made it clear that he is ready to take on the challenge of restoring the Azzurri to their former glory.
Speaking to Sky Sport at the Champions League final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, the former Inter and Napoli boss didn't hide his interest in the vacancy. Having recently left his post at Panathinaikos, Benitez is a free agent and appears hungry for a return to top-level management on the international stage.
Benitez throws his hat into the ring
Benitez was remarkably candid when asked about the possibility of taking over the Italian national team. He acknowledged his affinity for the country where he has already won silverware. "I am learning and improving my Italian. Jokes aside, coaching a national team in the future can be a real option for me. Preparing for a World Cup or a European Championship is a very fascinating challenge," Benitez stated.
The veteran manager went a step further, directly addressing the rumours linking him to the hot seat vacated by Gattuso. When asked specifically about the Italy role, Benitez was unequivocal in his response. "Me, coach of the Italian national team? I would do it with great pleasure," he confirmed, signalling his availability to the FIGC hierarchy.
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Benitez’s candidacy is bolstered by his extensive knowledge of the Italian game. During his spells at Inter and Napoli, he secured the FIFA Club World Cup, the Coppa Italia and two Supercoppa Italiana titles. His tactical discipline and experience in high-pressure environments could be exactly what a demoralised Italian squad needs as they look to end their World Cup drought.
Meanwhile,Conte is reportedly eager to become Italy coach again after the FIGC presidential election, aiming to replicate his formidable previous record of 14 victories from 24 matches with the national team.