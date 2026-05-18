AFP
PSG issue Ousmane Dembele injury update as early substitution sparks fear Ballon d'Or winner could miss Champions League final vs Arsenal
PSG confirm calf discomfort for Dembele
The French champions have moved to clarify the fitness of their star man following a worrying evening. Having been taken off as a precaution after experiencing some discomfort in his right calf against Paris FC on Sunday, Dembele will remain on the treatment table over the next few days. The club’s official statement confirmed that the 29-year-old is undergoing specific care to manage the issue.
While the sight of the Ballon d'Or winner appearing to suffer a muscle injury caused immediate panic among the traveling support, the subsequent diagnosis suggests the damage is not as severe as first feared. The club's medical staff will continue to monitor the winger as they prepare for the trip to Budapest later this month.
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Luis Enrique remains calm despite scare
Speaking after the 2-1 defeat in the Parisian derby, head coach was quick to play down the severity of the situation. The Spaniard insisted that the decision to replace the winger with Goncalo Ramos was not motivated by a long-term problem.
Enrique told the media: “I think it’s just fatigue. What we’re saying today is just speculation, but I don’t think it’s anything serious, and there are still two weeks left.”
The manager's optimistic tone is backed up by reports indicating that the forward has avoided a serious tear. According to further assessments, the player suffers from muscular discomfort in the calf but not a lesion, which significantly boosts his chances of recovering in time to face Mikel Arteta's Gunners in the European showpiece.
Race against time for Champions League final
Dembele has been in scintillating form for the Parisians this term, racking up 19 goals and 11 assists across 39 appearances in all competitions.
His availability is seen as crucial for PSG’s hopes of securing a second consecutive European title. With the final scheduled for May 30, the medical staff now face a 12-day race to ensure the Frenchman is back at 100 percent fitness.
The club remain confident that the rest period will be sufficient. Internal sources suggest there is no major worry regarding his participation in Budapest, despite the cautious approach being taken in training this week.
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International concerns for Les Bleus
The injury update will also be scrutinised by the French national team coaching staff. Dembele is a vital component of Didier Deschamps' side and has already been named in the squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup. Any setback at this stage would not only impact PSG's trophy hunt but could also derail his preparations for the tournament in North America.
While the forward will likely miss some of the upcoming media activities and light training sessions, the expectation is that he will lead the line when the Champions League anthem plays in Hungary.