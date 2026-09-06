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Police launch investigation after Cardiff City defender Krystian Bielik clashes with Portsmouth fan
Police investigate Fratton Park clash
Hampshire Police are actively investigating an incident that took place during Portsmouth's 2-0 Championship victory over Cardiff City on Saturday, According to a report from the BBC.
The match was halted in the 70th minute when Bielik attempted to retrieve the ball from the home crowd. Video footage circulating on social media appeared to show Bielik grabbing a teenage boy around the neck or upper body. In retaliation, the supporter seemingly slapped Bielik before being escorted out of the stadium by stewards alongside his family. Another fan who threw a ball at Perry Ng was also ejected.
Official statements from authorities and clubs
Hampshire Police confirmed their involvement immediately following the match. "We can confirm that we are investigating an incident in which a teenage boy was reportedly the victim of a common assault during the football match at Fratton Park. Our enquiries are ongoing," a police spokesperson stated.
Portsmouth have also opened their own internal investigation into the matter. Pompey released a statement reading: "Portsmouth Football Club are aware of supporter concerns regarding the incident involving a young fan and an opposition player at yesterday's match at Fratton Park. As this remains a safeguarding matter and is currently under investigation by both the club and the police, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further on the circumstances at this time."
Managers react to the touchline altercation
Following the game, Portsmouth head coach John Mousinho apologised to Cardiff City's players for the home crowd's behaviour. Conversely, Cardiff head coach Brian Barry-Murphy defended his player, claiming that Bielik "got slapped in the face" during the chaotic touchline scenes. Cardiff City have also released a brief statement expressing their contentment with how the referee handled the immediate aftermath on the pitch. They stated: "We are satisfied with the way that match officials dealt with the situation during the game, having been in full view of it. Player protection will always be of paramount importance to us."
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What happens next for Bielik?
The Football Association will review the details provided in the referee's official match report. Based on these findings and the ongoing police investigation, the FA will decide whether Bielik or the clubs will face disciplinary action. Meanwhile, Portsmouth and Cardiff City will await the conclusion of police enquiries before making any further public statements.
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