Players, fans, staff from a number of World Cup participating countries could have to pay up to $15,000 to enter United States this summer

All visa applicants from those five countries, regardless of age, are required to submit a bond that could reach up to $15,000 to get a visa for their travels. According to reporting in The Athletic, there is no nationwide process to have the bond waived, and no exemptions have been made for athletes. The result is that fans and individual players may have to pay high fees just to enter the country ahead of the tournament.

Even then, there is no guarantee that visas will be granted, as applications are judged by the U.S. State Department on a case-by-case basis. However, consular officers who evaluate applicants are, in some cases, permitted to waive fees if there is a "significant national interest or humanitarian interest" in the visit. It is not clear if participating in a major athletic event qualifies under those terms.