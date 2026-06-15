Pedro Porro signs new Tottenham contract to end Man City & Real Madrid transfer hopes

Porro has committed his peak years to Tottenham by signing a new long-term deal. While the club have not officially disclosed the exact duration of the agreement, the BBC reports that the Spanish defender is now tied to the north London outfit until 2031.

The 26-year-old originally had two years remaining on his previous terms, but his impressive form has prompted the club to move quickly to secure his future.

The Spaniard originally joined the club in January 2023, arriving on an initial loan from Sporting CP before the move was made permanent for £40 million that summer. Since then, he has established himself as an indispensable part of the starting XI, making 152 appearances for the club. Last season was particularly taxing for the squad as they battled against Premier League relegation, yet Porro featured 47 times across all competitions, more than any other player in the team.







