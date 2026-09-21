NWSL Power Rankings: Jordynn Dudley’s late heroics send Gotham FC into playoffs as Trinity Rodman powers Washington Spirit’s response

Gotham FC can officially look ahead to defending its crown in the postseason. A 2-1 win over the North Carolina Courage punched their playoff ticket for a fourth straight season, giving the reigning champions a chance to finish the job again.

The Portland Thorns made a statement of their own with a 4-1 rout of Orlando, while Trinity Rodman and the Washington Spirit rolled past the Chicago Stars FC 3-0 to strengthen the team's hold on second place.

Elsewhere, there’s little room to breathe in a crowded middle of the table. For teams like the Kansas City Current, Denver Summit and Seattle Reign, each remaining match carries added weight as the race for playoff spots tightens.

At the bottom, Chicago’s hopes have officially run out. Even with Vlatko Andonovski now on board as chief soccer officer, the Stars are still searching for answers. The loss to Washington confirmed their elimination from playoff contention, leaving them last with just 17 points.

With Gotham safely through and plenty still to settle, GOAL breaks down the latest NWSL Power Rankings...