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Celia Balf

NWSL Power Rankings: Jordynn Dudley’s late heroics send Gotham FC into playoffs as Trinity Rodman powers Washington Spirit’s response

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Gotham clinched a playoff spot with a 2-1 win over North Carolina, while Angel City beat Utah 3-0 and Denver Summit stunned Seattle 2-1 as the NWSL playoff picture took shape.

Gotham FC can officially look ahead to defending its crown in the postseason. A 2-1 win over the North Carolina Courage punched their playoff ticket for a fourth straight season, giving the reigning champions a chance to finish the job again.

The Portland Thorns made a statement of their own with a 4-1 rout of Orlando, while Trinity Rodman and the Washington Spirit rolled past the Chicago Stars FC 3-0 to strengthen the team's hold on second place.

Elsewhere, there’s little room to breathe in a crowded middle of the table. For teams like the Kansas City Current, Denver Summit and Seattle Reign, each remaining match carries added weight as the race for playoff spots tightens.

At the bottom, Chicago’s hopes have officially run out. Even with Vlatko Andonovski now on board as chief soccer officer, the Stars are still searching for answers. The loss to Washington confirmed their elimination from playoff contention, leaving them last with just 17 points.

With Gotham safely through and plenty still to settle, GOAL breaks down the latest NWSL Power Rankings...

  • Chicago StarsGetty Images

    16Chicago Stars

    Prior ranking: 15

    Result: Lost 3-0 vs Washington Spirit

    Ramifications: It's been quite the week for Chicago, with Andonovski arriving as chief soccer officer and Jameese Joseph departing for the Royals in an intraleague transfer that could reach $840,000. Another defeat capped a difficult stretch for the Stars, who remain last with just 17 points and 18 losses this season.

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  • Bay FCScoreplay

    15Bay FC

    Prior ranking: 16

    Result: Won 2-0 vs Racing Louisville

    Ramifications: Bay FC picked up their seventh win of the season against Racing Louisville, completing a season sweep with a pair of 2-0 victories. Three points offer a welcome boost, but Bay still need to string together more wins to keep their playoff hopes alive.


  • Racing LouisvilleScoreplay

    14Racing Louisville

    Prior ranking: 14

    Result: Lost 2-0 vs Bay FC

    Ramifications: Racing Louisville held Bay FC scoreless through the first half but couldn't hold on after the break. Another empty-handed road trip leaves Racing in 15th place, with their 16th loss of the season adding to a frustrating campaign.

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  • Boston LegacyScoreplay

    13Boston Legacy

    Prior ranking: 12

    Result: Lost 2-1 vs Houston Dash

    Ramifications: After shocking the league last weekend, Boston Legacy couldn't build on that momentum against Houston on Sunday. The Legacy fought back to equalize after trailing 1-0 in the first half, but couldn't make it count, conceding again to leave empty-handed in Rhode Island.

  • Houston DashScoreplay

    12Houston Dash

    Prior ranking: 13

    Result: Won 2-1 vs Boston Legacy

    Ramifications: Any win is a win in this league, so the fact that the Houston Dash were able to spoil Boston Legacy's run was a major nod to the otherwise struggling Houston side. The Dash found a way to push two goals past Boston, and with the three points the Dash move to 12th place overall with 29 points.

  • Orlando PrideScoreplay

    11Orlando Pride

    Prior ranking: 11

    Result: Lost 4-1 vs Portland Thorns

    Ramifications: The Pride struggled against a relentless Portland side. The Pride went down 1-0 in just the third minute of play, which was a tough way to start. They then conceded a penalty kick to put them down 2-0 before the first half. The Pride have to find a way to piece together some more wins if they want a shot at playoffs.

  • Kansas City CurrentScoreplay

    10Kansas City Current

    Prior ranking: 10

    Result: Lost 2-0 vs San Diego Wave

    Ramifications: Between an own goal and then conceding in stoppage time, the Current need a reset before the remainder of the season. Despite having talent all over the pitch, the Current have had an underwhelming showing this season. As it stands, they are in eighth place in the league standings, making them the final team clear for the playoff cutoff.

  • Denver Summit FCScoreplay

    9Denver Summit

    Prior ranking: 8

    Result: Won 2-1 vs Seattle Reign

    Ramifications: Denver’s push for a playoff spot in their debut season gained momentum with a deserved win over Seattle. Delanie Sheehan and Tash Flint scored on either side of halftime, giving the Summit enough cushion to withstand the Reign’s response. Denver sit 10th with 35 points, just two behind Seattle and firmly in the postseason conversation.

  • Seattle ReignGetty Images

    8Seattle Reign

    Prior ranking: 9

    Result: Lost 2-1 vs Denver Summit

    Ramifications: A tough outing for the Reign, who spent much of the match on the back foot against Denver. Brittany Ratcliffe offered a spark, scoring just a minute after coming off the bench for her fourth goal of the season, but Seattle couldn't find an equalizer. The Reign remain in the playoff hunt in ninth with 37 points, though there's little room for more missed opportunities.

  • Angel City FCScoreplay

    7Angel City

    Prior ranking: 7

    Result: Won 3-0 vs Utah Royals

    Ramifications: This was an encouraging result for Angel City who have the talent, but haven't quite found their stride. It started with Ally Sentnor putting away a penalty kick to take the 1-0 lead, and eventually between the Royals dropping players and Angel City figuring it out offensively, the visitors came away with three points.

  • Portland ThornsGetty Images

    6Portland Thorns

    Prior ranking: 6

    Result: Won 4-1 vs Orlando Pride

    Ramifications: This was the response Portland needed. Four different players scored as the Thorns bounced back from a disappointing 1-1 draw with Chicago to put four past Orlando. Portland now sit fifth with 42 points, level with the Royals, giving their playoff push a timely boost.

  • Utah RoyalsGetty Images

    5Utah Royals

    Prior ranking: 5

    Result: Lost 3-0 vs Angel City

    Ramifications: The Royals had to compete for 60 minutes with nine players, and although they did hang on for as long as they could, Angel City eventually found a way. With the loss, the Royals are now in fourth place in the league standings with 42 points.

  • Trinity RodmanGetty Images

    4Washington Spirit

    Prior ranking: 4

    Result: Won 3-0 vs Chicago Stars

    Ramifications: Trinity Rodman led the way as Washington bounced back from last weekend's loss to Boston. She opened the scoring with her 11th goal of the season and added an assist for Tamara Bolt’s first NWSL goal. Rodman also tied the league’s single-season record with nine game-winning goal contributions, underlining how often she's made the difference. The Spirit remain second with 46 points.


  • Ashley SanchezGetty Images

    3North Carolina Courage

    Prior ranking: 2

    Result: Lost 2-1 vs Gotham FC

    Ramifications: Hosting league leaders Gotham was always going to be a test, and the Courage came away empty-handed in Cary. Even with Ashley Sanchez leading the league with 19 goals, North Carolina remain seventh, leaving little breathing room in the playoff race. Her scoring has kept them in the hunt, but the Courage need more points to secure their postseason spot.

  • San Diego WaveGetty Images

    2San Diego Wave

    Prior ranking: 3

    Result: Won 2-0 vs Kansas City Current

    Ramifications: The Wave are now in third place in the league standings after piecing together a win against the Current. The first goal was an own goal, followed by a 91st minute finish from Kennedy Wesley to seal the three points.

  • Jordynn DudleyGetty Images

    1Gotham FC

    Prior ranking: 1

    Result: Won 2-1 vs North Carolina Courage

    Ramifications: Gotham punched their playoff ticket with some late drama in Cary. Rookie Jordynn Dudley scored her first career brace, turning in Rose Lavelle’s header in stoppage time to seal the win. Dudley hadn't scored a regular-season goal since May 31, making this a timely breakthrough for the defending champions. With 51 points and five games remaining, Gotham sit five points clear of Washington as they chase the Shield.