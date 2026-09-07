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Denver Summit FCScoreplay
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NWSL Power Rankings: Record-breaking Ashley Sanchez fires North Carolina Courage to No. 1 as Denver Summit stun Gotham FC

NWSL
A. Sanchez
Gotham FC
Washington Spirit
Denver Summit FC

Ashley Sanchez breaks the American NWSL single-season scoring record as North Carolina take top spot in our rankings, while Denver end Gotham's 10-game unbeaten run.

An unbeaten run snapped, a scoring record broken, and a race at the top getting tighter by the week. Matchweek 20 brought plenty of entertainment across the NWSL.

Newcomers Denver Summit FC ended Gotham FC’s 10-game unbeaten run, while the North Carolina Courage put on a six-goal clinic against the Chicago Stars. Ashley Sanchez led the way with a hat trick, extending her Golden Boot lead and setting the NWSL single-season scoring record for an American with 18 goals in 23 games.

At Providence Park, two members of ‘Triple Espresso’ reunited, but only one left with three points. Trinity Rodman and the Washington Spirit edged Sophia Wilson and the Portland Thorns 2-1 to move within two points of first-place Gotham.

Elsewhere, the Boston Legacy upset the Utah Royals 2-1, while the Seattle Reign shocked the San Diego Wave with a 1-0 victory. Those results left the Royals, Courage and Wave tied for third on 39 points, adding even more intrigue to the chase at the top.

From Sanchez’s hat trick for the Courage to Evelyn Shores’ brace for Angel City, there was no shortage of goals worth revisiting. But who’s climbing, and who’s slipping? Here’s where all 16 teams stand in GOAL’s latest NWSL Power Rankings.

  • Chicago StarsScoreplay

    16Chicago Stars

    Prior ranking: 16

    Result: Lost 6-0 vs North Carolina Courage

    Ramifications: Another weekend, another six goals conceded. The Chicago Stars remain rooted to the bottom of the standings with just 16 points, and their already slim playoff hopes are fading fast.

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  • Bay FCScoreplay

    15Bay FC

    Prior ranking: 14

    Result: Lost 2-1 vs Kansas City Current

    Ramifications: Bay FC fell to second-to-last place after dropping three points against Kansas City Current over the weekend. Forward Karlie Lema scored her team's lone goal to level the game a few minutes past the halftime mark, but Bay FC couldn't keep the Current off the scoreboard as the visitors took the lead just before the 90th minute.

  • Boston LegacyScoreplay

    14Boston Legacy

    Prior ranking: 15

    Result: Won 2-1 vs Utah Royals

    Ramifications: An impressive win over a strong Utah side gives the Boston Legacy something to build on in their inaugural season. Still, with 23 points and six places separating them from the playoff line, they have plenty of ground to make up.

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  • Racing LouisvilleScoreplay

    13Racing Louisville

    Prior ranking: 13

    Result: Lost 2-0 vs Angel City

    Ramifications: Racing Louisville had moments of greatness, but unfortunately couldn't find the back of the net or keep Angel City from scoring. Racing are tied in third-to-last place with 23 points and a 7-14-2 overall record.

  • Houston DashGetty Images

    12Houston Dash

    Prior ranking: 12

    Result: Lost 3-1 vs Orlando Pride

    Ramifications: The Dash are in 12th place in the league standings and dropped three points to the Pride in a game that truly could have went either way. The Dash have just 26 points and are three points below the Pride.

  • Orlando PrideScoreplay

    11Orlando Pride

    Prior ranking: 11

    Result: Won 3-1 vs Houston Dash

    Ramifications: Three goals against the Dash were a strong result for the Pride, and of course one of their goals came from Barbra Banda. Banda is still in the Golden Boot conversation with 14 goals in 19 games played.

  • Kansas City CurrentScoreplay

    10Kansas City

    Prior ranking: 10

    Result: Won 2-1 vs Bay FC

    Ramifications: The Current defeated Bay FC 2-1, led by goals from Izzy Rodriguez and Rocky Rodriguez. The Current have 37 points and are in seventh place in the league standings.

  • Seattle ReignGetty Images

    9Seattle Reign

    Prior ranking: 9

    Result: Won 1-0 vs San Diego Wave

    Ramifications: Seattle Reign narrowly beat San Diego Wave, but this result was enough to secure the eighth place in the league standings with 34 points. Next up, the Reign have Bay FC on Saturday.

  • Denver Summit FCGetty Images

    8Denver Summit

    Prior ranking: 8

    Result: Won 3-0 vs Gotham FC

    Ramifications: Denver Summit may have pulled the upset of the weekend by defeating the reigning champs by not just one or two, but three goals. Three different players for Denver scored and this win pushed the new franchise to 30 points and 10th place in the league standings.

  • Angel City FCScoreplay

    7Angel City

    Prior ranking: 7

    Result: Won 2-0 vs Racing Louisville

    Ramifications: Angel City hit their stride just at the right time and are now just one point shy of eighth place, and a playoff spot. Evelyn Shores had a brace to hand Angel City three points on the road.

  • Portland ThornsGetty Images

    6Portland Thorns

    Prior ranking: 6

    Result: Lost 2-1 vs Washington Spirit

    Ramifications: Sophia Wilson converted the penalty kick early, but that wasn't enough to stop the Washington Spirit from leveling it and then pulling ahead. The Thorns are in sixth place in the league standings with 38 points. The Thorns next have the Chicago Stars on Sunday.

  • Utah RoyalsScoreplay

    5Utah Royals

    Prior ranking: 2

    Result: Lost 2-1 vs Boston Legacy

    Ramifications: A loss to newcomers Boston puts a dent in Utah’s push near the top and sends them sliding three spots in our rankings. The Royals remain firmly in the standings battle, though, level on 39 points with North Carolina and San Diego.

  • San Diego WaveGetty Images

    4San Diego Wave

    Prior ranking: 5

    Result: Lost 1-0 vs Seattle Reign

    Ramifications: San Diego controlled possession but couldn’t find a breakthrough as Seattle delivered a frustrating defeat. The Wave sit fifth in the standings, level on 39 points with Utah and North Carolina. They nevertheless climb one spot in our rankings, with the Royals slipping below them after losing to Boston.

  • Washington SpiritScoreplay

    3Washington Spirit

    Prior ranking: 4

    Result: Won 2-1 vs Portland Thorns

    Ramifications: Washington keep closing the gap on Gotham, with a comeback win in Portland leaving them just two points off the top. Tara Rudd’s 59th-minute penalty canceled out Sophia Wilson’s early spot kick before Trinity Rodman set up Mélissa Bethi for the winner in the 80th minute.

  • Gotham FCScoreplay

    2Gotham FC

    Prior ranking: 1

    Result: Lost 3-0 vs Denver Summit

    Ramifications: Denver brought Gotham’s 10-game unbeaten run to an emphatic end on Sunday, stunning the reigning champions. Gotham remain atop the standings, but their cushion is shrinking, with the Washington Spirit now just two points behind.

  • Ashley SanchezGetty Images

    1North Carolina Courage

    Prior ranking: 3

    Result: Won 6-0 vs Chicago Stars

    Ramifications: Two words: Ashley Sanchez. Her hat trick took her to 18 goals in 23 appearances, extending her Golden Boot lead and setting the NWSL single-season scoring record for an American. Chicago have struggled all season, but putting six past them was an emphatic way for the Courage to take over our top spot.