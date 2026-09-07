NWSL Power Rankings: Record-breaking Ashley Sanchez fires North Carolina Courage to No. 1 as Denver Summit stun Gotham FC

An unbeaten run snapped, a scoring record broken, and a race at the top getting tighter by the week. Matchweek 20 brought plenty of entertainment across the NWSL.

Newcomers Denver Summit FC ended Gotham FC’s 10-game unbeaten run, while the North Carolina Courage put on a six-goal clinic against the Chicago Stars. Ashley Sanchez led the way with a hat trick, extending her Golden Boot lead and setting the NWSL single-season scoring record for an American with 18 goals in 23 games.

At Providence Park, two members of ‘Triple Espresso’ reunited, but only one left with three points. Trinity Rodman and the Washington Spirit edged Sophia Wilson and the Portland Thorns 2-1 to move within two points of first-place Gotham.

Elsewhere, the Boston Legacy upset the Utah Royals 2-1, while the Seattle Reign shocked the San Diego Wave with a 1-0 victory. Those results left the Royals, Courage and Wave tied for third on 39 points, adding even more intrigue to the chase at the top.

From Sanchez’s hat trick for the Courage to Evelyn Shores’ brace for Angel City, there was no shortage of goals worth revisiting. But who’s climbing, and who’s slipping? Here’s where all 16 teams stand in GOAL’s latest NWSL Power Rankings.