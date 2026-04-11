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Ali Samir

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Not even the set-pieces could rescue the ‘lame elephant’… From Manchester City to Arsenal: a huge thank you for the Premier League title!

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Aston Villa are once more hot on Arsenal’s heels.

“The Elephant” tumbled from the tree: his set-pieces and substitutions proved insufficient, and even Mikel Arteta’s pre-match advice to fans to bring food could not spare Arsenal a 2–1 defeat to Bournemouth in today’s 32nd-round Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Flashback to 14 April 2024, when the Gunners succumbed 2-0 to Aston Villa on the same turf, and it is clear that old habits die hard at this club.

Despite Manchester City’s best efforts to hand them a first title since 2004, Arsenal keep shooting themselves in the foot and sliding away from the podium.

The problem is not simply a lack of desire; it is a lack of character and the same old shortcomings that have persisted since the Invincibles’ unbeaten campaign in 2004.

Today’s defeat to Bournemouth may not be catastrophic, but it feels like the final nail in the title hopes, because Pep Guardiola will pounce on this slip, just as he did in 2023 and 2024.

Guardiola has done the legwork for Arteta, dropping points against Tottenham, Sunderland, Chelsea, Brighton, West Ham and Nottingham Forest, then losing to Manchester United in the last 12 outings; yet the Spaniard still cannot capitalise.

Even the set-pieces Arteta once relied on have deserted him, as if the game itself has timed its verdict to inflict maximum pain.


  • Arsenal v Bournemouth - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    As the saying goes, ‘the answer is clear from the title’.

    Today’s match was no ordinary fixture; it was the much-anticipated victory that would extend the lead to 12 points, with the Premier League now in its 32nd round and Manchester City still having a game in hand.

    Meanwhile, Manchester City faced a daunting away trip to Chelsea, making this round crucial in the Premier League title race.

    Inside the Emirates, nerves were palpable from the first whistle. Faces reflected a fragile blend of anxiety and hope, and the 3–1 Champions League win over Sporting Lisbon felt like a fluke rather than a springboard.

    Even the crowd sounded subdued; fans and players seemed to conspire to produce one of the most frustrating games in the club’s history.

    Manager Mikel Arteta, visibly anxious, came up against Andoni Iraola, a coach who has regularly exposed his weaknesses. The Spaniard seemed more intent on avoiding defeat than securing victory, and that cautious approach backfired completely.

    The pattern was familiar: early pressure from Bournemouth led to Eli Kropi’s 17th-minute opener, and although Victor Giocaris briefly halved the deficit, Alex Scott’s 74th-minute strike confirmed the pattern of defeat.

    Note: The absences of Jurrien Timber, Bukayo Saka, Riccardo Calafiori and Martin Ødegaard are not an excuse; Arsenal underperform regardless of who is available.



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    Not even the set-pieces from corners made a difference for them.

    The clearest sign that “the elephant has decided to fall from the tree” is Arsenal’s shaky form, which has even eroded the fundamentals that once provided strength and resilience in critical moments.

    The title race is there for the taking, yet when the Gunners trail or draw level, their body language tells the story: no clear plan, no commanding voice to rally the troops.

    Even from corners—they had 10 today, plus a few other set pieces that could have brought them back into the game—they failed to capitalise.

    Some will credit Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola with set-piece genius, yet a review of the match shows that Arsenal’s players failed to move or position themselves effectively in the box against a side that is, in fact, weak at defending dead-ball situations.

    This failure is abnormal and completely unacceptable; the same pattern of panic resurfaces whenever Arsenal edge closer to silverware.

    If possible, Manchester City should send Arsenal a thank-you note for handing them a third Premier League title on a plate, while a “mediocre” manager like Arne Slot somehow snatched it away last season.



  • Arsenal v Bournemouth - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    These are the defendants

    Spaniard Mikel Arteta appears unable to learn from his mistakes. Has he forgotten the lessons of his first Premier League campaign, when his side lost to Southampton?

    Has he already forgotten the 2–0 defeat to Aston Villa at the Emirates on 14 April 2024—a result that effectively handed the title to their rivals for the second consecutive season?

    During the international break, with his defence no longer the fortress it once was and his attackers sidelined for weeks, what tangible steps did he take to address these issues?

    Alongside Arteta, there are these…

    Martin Zubimendi: the transfer ‘prank’ Arsenal fell for, even as Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona chased him; unfortunately for them, he outshone all of them.

    Ben White has been off the boil for some time; his dribbles are easier to contain than an Arsenal title challenge at the Emirates.

    Declan Rice: A pale imitation of the dynamo he was in the first half of the campaign.

    Miles Lewis Skilley might as well join Manchester United, because if he didn’t know why he hasn’t played for Arsenal all season, he certainly does now.

    Noni Madueke: donning a headscarf does not make you Ronaldinho; the 46-year-old Brazilian would have outshone you today.

    Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard could follow Skilly out the exit at the first chance.

    With that in mind, study the remaining fixtures and hope Chelsea down Manchester City tomorrow. Yet history shows that sides who fail to capitalise on such chances rarely deserve silverware.

    City could still beat Chelsea, narrowing the gap to three points, then host Arsenal next and level the tally if they win. That stark reality suggests Arteta’s time at the Emirates may already be up.


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