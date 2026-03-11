Translated by
No team has ever achieved this in the Champions League! Bayer Leverkusen celebrates a bittersweet partial victory against Arsenal and is still annoyed
However, there was no cause for celebration for the "prodigal son" after all, as the international player had ruined his former club Bayer Leverkusen's chances of reaching the next round of the Champions League. Havertz scored for Arsenal in the first leg of the round of 16 with a controversial penalty late in the game to make it 1-1 (0-0) in the reunion with Bayer.
"That's very, very little," said Leverkusen's Robert Andrich on DAZN, but the video assistant did not overturn referee Umut Meler's decision: "That's not enough." The draw feels "a little disappointing," said Andrich, who had put his team ahead shortly after the break: "But we still have a chance next week." And Havertz said: "I'm glad I took the kick, glad I scored, but of course I feel sorry for Leverkusen. But that's football."
Bayer put up an impressive fight against the seemingly overpowering Arsenal and still has good prospects of reaching the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in 24 years, with the Bundesliga club only letting a great starting position for the second leg slip away late on.
Controversial penalty for Arsenal
Nevertheless, after the courageous performance of the German runners-up, everything is still to play for next Tuesday (9 p.m.) in London. Bayer captain Andrich's goal in the 46th minute was somewhat fortuitously equalised by Arsenal's Havertz in the 89th minute. Malik Tillman had previously fouled Noni Madueke, and the video assistant confirmed the controversial penalty. The last time the factory club reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League was in 2002, when they lost the final to Real Madrid.
While Bayer gained confidence ahead of Saturday's league clash with Bayern Munich, Arsenal failed to win for the first time this Champions League season after a flawless league run. International player Havertz, who returned to the BayArena for the first time since his departure in 2020, came on as a substitute in the 74th minute.
Arsenal are "perhaps the best team in Europe" and "of course the big favourites," Bayer coach Kasper Hjulmand had said before the match. But he did not want to hide with his team against the Premier League leaders: "We have already played very well against big teams. It's football. Anything is possible." But his team was under pressure from the start.
"Still have a chance": Only Havertz prevents Bayer coup
Andrich in particular seemed overwhelmed at the start. The Bayer captain committed two fouls on Arsenal striker Viktor Gyökeres and was shown an early yellow card. Bayer then got into the game a little better, with Christian Kofane (7') having the first shot of the match. Arsenal tried to control the game, but Leverkusen stood compact and waited for quick counter-attacks.
The Londoners almost took advantage of one such opportunity to take the lead: Gyökeres played the ball to Gabriel Martinelli on the left, who hit the crossbar with a powerful shot (20'). Bayer remained unfazed, however, and held their own. It was an evenly matched game until the break. Bayer's Ibrahim Maza shot wide on the left during a counterattack (45+1).
Shortly after the break, Leverkusen took the lead: Andrich headed in at the far post from a corner, putting Arsenal behind for the first time in this Champions League season. The Gunners tried to respond, but even their usually feared set pieces were ineffective at first. Led by the strong Exequiel Palacios, Bayer defended their lead passionately for a long time – then Havertz scored.