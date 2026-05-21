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Neymar 'unlikely' to participate in Brazil's final World Cup warm-up games as injury fears grow
Evaluation set for Granja Comary
The Brazilian national team is facing a high-stakes medical assessment on the very first day of their World Cup preparations. When the squad assembles at Granja Comary on May 27, the medical staff will prioritise a thorough examination of Neymar's physical condition to determine his path forward ahead of the flight to the United States.
Carlo Ancelotti has established a clear "mandate" of equality within the group, meaning Neymar will be subject to the same strict medical protocols as any other player arriving with fitness concerns. The coaching staff is determined to have a clear picture of his availability before making any definitive squad decisions for the tournament opener.
- AFP
Conflicting reports over calf injury
There is a growing "war of versions" regarding the severity of the injury between Santos and the national team's internal intelligence. While Santos have officially described the issue as a "mild edema" and suggested he could even feature against Deportivo Cuenca on May 26, the CBF has received information suggesting the calf injury is more serious than reported.
Sources have indicated to ESPN that the situation is not as simple as Santos claim and will likely require a more extensive recovery period. The Selecao hierarchy is refusing to make a final ruling until their own doctors assess the forward at the end of the month.
Friendlies in doubt for Selecao star
As it stands, the outlook for Neymar’s participation in the upcoming friendlies is increasingly bleak. Brazil are scheduled to face Panama on May 31 and Egypt on June 5, but ESPN says it is "unlikely" that the 34-year-old will be risked in either fixture given the current state of his recovery.
The primary concern for Ancelotti and his technical staff is ensuring that Neymar reaches full fitness by June 13, when Brazil begin their World Cup campaign against Morocco. The focus has shifted from getting him minutes in warm-up games to ensuring he is ready for the intense physical demands of the group stage in North America.
- AFP
Ancelotti maintains strict player protocol
Ancelotti already held a telephone conversation with Neymar prior to his official call-up to discuss his status. The Italian manager reportedly reinforced the message that the Santos star will not receive special treatment or different evaluation deadlines compared to his teammates, regardless of his status as the team's marquee player.
The CBF will not make any movements or official announcements regarding a potential replacement or a change in status until after the May 27 evaluation. For now, the Brazilian public faces an anxious wait to see if their leading man will be fit to lead the pursuit of a sixth world title.