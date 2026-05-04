New Kobbie Mainoo chant: Man Utd fans come up with genius 'can't play without you' song for England midfielder

Mainoo enjoyed a Sunday to remember at Old Trafford, netting a 77th-minute winner to secure a vital win for Michael Carrick's side against Liverpool. The victory was more than just a derby triumph; it officially guaranteed United's qualification for next season's Champions League.

The Red Devils had initially raced into a two-goal lead thanks to strikes from Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko, but the visitors fought back through Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo. With the game poised at 2-2, Mainoo popped up to score his first Premier League goal of the season, crowning a week in which he signed a new five-year contract with his boyhood club.