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Napoli president says Antonio Conte will be 'killing his baby' if he leaves for Italy national team
Napoli owner urges Conte to stay and finish project
Conte is the subject of speculation linking him with the Italy national football team job. The ex-Chelsea boss is close to entering the final year of his contract in Naples, prompting questions about his long-term future. However, De Laurentiis believes that the coach should continue with the project he has built instead of taking in a second spell in charge of Italy.
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De Laurentiis backs Conte’s professionalism
Despite the persistent rumours, De Laurentiis remains confident that Conte will not walk away from the Napoli project. The Italian arrived at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in 2024 with the task of rebuilding the squad, and succeeded in winning the Serie A title last season. The club president views the strength of the current team as a result of Conte's own long-term vision.
“Antonio Conte is a very serious man. He has a contract with me. He will never abandon me at the last minute,” De Laurentiis said, as quoted by The Athletic. “Because it will create for Napoli a big problem. If he sacrifices himself after two years of creating a very strong Napoli… it is also his creation. So he will 'kill his baby', abandoning him just at the last minute.”
The timeline for a potential exit
While De Laurentiis strongly defended the stability of his club, he also acknowledged that the prestige of managing the national team could be difficult to ignore.
“Or… he decides immediately and says ‘I would like to go’,” he added. “Then I have the time during April and May to find somebody else to make the substitution. Otherwise, I don’t think Mr Conte will ever abandon Napoli. He’s a serious, professional man. If I was a coach, before to accept, I will think 100 times.”
Earlier this month, the club president also stated that he would be willing to 'loan' Conte to the Italian national team. He said at the screening of the Napoli documentary 'AG4IN' in Los Angeles: "Conte to the national team? Yes, I think I'd lend him if he asked me."
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What comes next?
For now, Conte remains fully focused on Napoli’s season as the club continues its push near the top of Serie A. Napoli currently sits second in the league table with 66 points from 32 matches, nine points behind leaders Inter Milan. With six matches remaining, the defending champions will be looking to win all remaining matches to get as close to Inter as possible. Their next opponent is Lazio on Saturday.