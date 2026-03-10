Naples, Vergara injury: there is damage, goodbye to the dream Italy heads for the play-offs. When will he return and how many matches will he miss?

Another significant setback for Antonio Conte's Napoli, who will have to do without an important player in midfield for their upcoming league fixtures.

The player in question is Antonio Vergara, who was sidelined after the Serie A match against Torino. The young Napoli player underwent all the usual tests following the problem, and the results were not satisfactory.

In fact, the tests revealed and highlighted the presence of a distraction injury to the plantar fascia ofVergara's left foot: the footballer, born in 2003, will therefore have to remain sidelined for several weeks, trying to return after the international break.

His dream of wearing Gattuso's national team jersey in the World Cup play-offs against Northern Ireland has thus vanished.