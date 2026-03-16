Naples: Conte relies solely on new signings to secure another win: the latest ahead of his meeting with De Laurentiis

Il Corriere dello Sport reports that the meeting between Conte, De Laurentiis and Manna will take place before the end of the season, once qualification for the next Champions League has been secured.
Following a very busy transfer window in 2025, Napoli will focus on young players and targeted signings. This appears to be a cornerstone of the new project: with an average age of 28, the squad is the most experienced in Serie A in terms of the players used.
The team, barring injuries, is still very strong and solid: the focus is on a right-back, a midfielder, an attacking winger, perhaps a defender, but it will depend on who leaves and who stays.
The future remains to be seen for Lukaku, who turns 33 in May, Juan Jesus, who turns 35 in June, Anguissa, whose contract expires in 2027, and above all for Lucca and Lang, a combined €70 million summer investment but loaned out at Conte’s behest in January.