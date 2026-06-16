Goal.com
LiveTickets

DON'T MISS A MOMENT OF THE WORLD CUP

Your all-access pass to scores, live updates, and insights
Explore
IR Iran v New Zealand: Group G - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

'Most repressed team in World Cup' - Iran forced to leave United States 'immediately' after 2-2 draw with New Zealand in tournament opener

Iran
World Cup
Iran vs New Zealand
New Zealand

Iran manager Amir Ghalenoei has heavily criticised tournament organisers, labelling his squad the "most repressed team" at the World Cup after they were ordered to leave the United States "immediately" after their opening match. The logistical dispute erupted directly after Iran fought back to secure a dramatic 2-2 draw against New Zealand at Los Angeles Stadium.

  • Logistical chaos mars dramatic opener

    A highly volatile build-up gave way to an equally chaotic post-match reality for the Iranian national team in Los Angeles. Despite fighting back twice through goals from Ramin Rezaeian and Mohammad Mohebbi, Team Melli's sporting achievements were quickly overshadowed by sudden administrative orders. Organisers abruptly advanced the squad's flight schedule, forcing them to abandon recovery plans and return to their security base across the border in Tijuana.

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH15-IRN-NZLAFP

    Ghalenoei slams travel demands

    Reflecting on the psychological and physical toll inflicted upon his players, Ghalenoei expressed profound anger regarding the constant disruptions to their itinerary. He said: "We spent so much time in the air commuting, they didn't even give us time to recover. After the game today, they said to us you have to leave immediately. It's very important for us to have time for recovery, but we've been told to return to our camp in Tijuana and we are really troubled by that. I think perhaps our team is the most repressed team in the whole World Cup."

    Although the Iranian anthem was met with a mixture of audible jeers and loud cheers, the 70,108-strong crowd quickly united to provide vociferous support once the game got underway, prompting Ghalenoei to reflect on the collective backing from the diaspora. He added: "There were many Iranians here, they believe in different political affiliations, different beliefs, but they all wholeheartedly encouraged us, and I think that's a victory for all of us."

  • Taremi calls for FIFA intervention

    The geopolitical tension trickled heavily into the dressing room, with senior players urging global governing bodies to provide more substantial operational protection after FIFA president Gianni Infantino visited the team post-match. Captain Mehdi Taremi stated: "For sure, he wants to try to help us, but it's about other things, too, everyone knows it. I don't need to mention that, because you know where we are. I think FIFA has to help us more than this. Let's see what happens in the future. Everything is a disaster for us."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • IR Iran v New Zealand: Group G - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Elite European test looming large

    With all four nations in Group G locked level on one point, Iran must swiftly recalibrate before facing European heavyweights Belgium on Sunday. The technical staff faces an intense race against time to ensure physical recovery, which will be entirely paramount if Team Melli are to finally reach the knockout stages.

World Cup
Belgium crest
Belgium
BEL
Iran crest
Iran
IRN
World Cup
New Zealand crest
New Zealand
NZL
Egypt crest
Egypt
EGY