Mina’s done it again! He provokes Durosinmi, who responds with a kick and gets sent off: all the ‘victims’ of the Cagliari defender

It’s the 37th minute. Pisa are ahead thanks to a penalty scored by Moreo, but the momentum of the match is in danger of shifting following a referee’s decision: the sending-off of the Tuscan side’s striker, Durosinmi. A straight red card for the former Viktoria Plzen player, who was guilty of committing a retaliatory foul on Mina. The footage speaks for itself. It shows the two players grappling with each other away from the ball, exchanging words before the striker delivers a kick that strikes his opponent between the legs and in the groin. On his return following a break after officiating the Inter-Juventus match, referee La Penna decides on the sending-off and punishes the striker’s reaction.

Pisa’s protests were in vain as they tried to change the referee’s mind, but he remained unyielding. From then on, Mina became the target of the fans at the Arena Garibaldi, who began booing him every time he touched the ball. Pisacane also intervened promptly, deciding during the half-time break to substitute his player to protect him, bringing on Zappa. The Colombian thus finds himself back in the eye of the storm, once again for behaviour that had already drawn considerable criticism in the past.