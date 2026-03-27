Milan: what’s changing for Alajbegovic – Bayer Leverkusen have re-signed him from Salzburg under a buy-back clause; it’s official

He’s already something of a hero back home, and his name is the talk of the transfer market: it’s a magical moment for Kerim Alajbegovic.





The young Salzburg talent, born in 2007, has been the talk of the town for several weeks now, and this international break is further boosting his stock.





It was, in fact, his decisive penalty that allowed Bosnia to win in Cardiff against Wales and secure a place in the World Cup play-off final, to be played at home (in Zenica) against Italy on Tuesday 31 March.





And following that crucial penalty, there is important news that could also change the future prospects for the 18-year-old, who is being courted by Milan and others.





WHO IS KERIM ALAJBEGOVIC