Milan, Maignan's pride: "It's an honour to be captain, I stayed here to redeem myself after last year. And Allegri is top notch."

"Being captain of this team is a responsibility, and I am proud to be so. You don't have to play a role, you just have to be yourself and try to be an example, without abusing the armband or your status," says Maignan about his position as the undisputed driving force and leader of the Rossoneri dressing room. He then adds to DAZN: "If they gave me the armband, it's because of who I am. In the past, I told the youth coaches that there was no need to give it to me because I felt like a captain even without it. Today, it is a source of pride and great responsibility for me."