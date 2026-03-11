Milan, from the shock of Lausanne to three months in the Netherlands: here's what happened to Silvano Vos

He was supposed to be a star of the Rossoneri's Under-23 team, but he only made 15 appearances. His last appearance was on 2 March 2025, when he came on in the second half of Legnago-Milan Futuro, a Serie C match that ended 2-1 for the home side. Silvano Vos's career at Milan has been very strange: from a dazzling debut with Carpi, with the Emilian coach Cristian Serpini describing him as 'out of this world', to total oblivion.

And to think that in the summer of 2024, Milan thought they had done a bargain by spending around €3 million plus bonuses to take him away from Ajax at the end of lengthy negotiations, beating competition from several French and German clubs.