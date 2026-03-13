Milan: Estupinan ahead of Bartesaghi – Allegri’s line-up choices ahead of the Lazio match

Milan are working hard ahead of their crucial clash with Lazio at the Olimpico. Allegri will have to do without the suspended Rabiot and is considering Ricci as his replacement: the former Torino player has a clear edge over Jashari in the race for the spot. Up front, the pairing of Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao looks set to be confirmed, with Fullkrug ready to come on as a substitute. Milan will be supported at the Olimpico by over 10,000 Rossoneri fans ready to back the Diavolo in their difficult but possible Scudetto comeback.