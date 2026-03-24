Strahinja Pavlovic has had a season to remember in every respect. The Serbian defender, who turns 25 on 24 May, has become a key player for Massimiliano Allegri – both in his own penalty area and in the opposition’s. It is no coincidence that he has scored four goals this season, all of which have earned three points. His latest strike against Torino is the perfect snapshot of the former Salzburg player’s all-round development, both technically and in terms of his character.
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Milan: Chelsea are keeping an eye on Pavlovic; the Serbian’s value has tripled thanks to Allegri
According to CIES, his value is between 50 and 58 million
The CIES (International Centre for Sports Studies) Football Observatory has published a report listing the players with the highest market value for each Serie A team. Milan’s most highly valued player is StrahinjaPavlović, who ranks near the top of this particular list. According to the study, he is valued at between €50 and €58 million. This figure reflects the Serbian defender’s development under Allegri: strong in marking and aerial play, and now more tactically astute. The valuation is also in line with prices in the Premier League, the league which, for several months now, has shown a certain interest in the Rossoneri’s number 31.
CHELSEA INTEREST
Pavlovic’s world at AC Milan has changed radically in the space of a few months: last summer, the former Salzburg player was declared surplus to requirements (following a mixed season), but Crystal Palace’s offer was deemed too low by Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who remains one of Steahinja’s biggest supporters.
According to the latest rumours coming out of England, Chelsea are now showing interest in Pavlovic, as they will certainly be looking for experienced and quality reinforcements in defence for next season. Milan, for their part, have been working for several weeks on a contract renewal until 2031, with a salary increase to around €2.5–3 million. A move to secure the 2001-born player, Chelsea permitting.