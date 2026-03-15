Milan are in trouble without Rabiot: Allegri hasn’t found a solution to the Frenchman’s absence and has lost Leao and Pulisic

Rabiot’s absence forcedto give a great deal of thought to who to field in his place against Lazio. Initially, Samuele Ricci seemed the favourite, but Allegri then switched to Jashari, who proved to be out of the running – neither fish nor fowl. And it is precisely the lack of a Plan B when the former Marseille player cannot take to the pitch that is one of the most significant problems the club and the manager must resolve, particularly with a view to next season. Ricci has different attributes to Rabiot and needs to improve both technically and in terms of his character, whilst Jashari is a tactical enigma. And perhaps a technical one too. Rabiot missedprior to the one against Lazio: two before his arrival (Cremonese and Lecce), four through injury (Fiorentina, Pisa, Atalanta and Parma) and one through suspension (Como). In these matches, Milan managed only four draws and a defeat against Cremonese, confirming just how crucial his presence is in the bid for

When Rabiot has taken to the pitch, Milan have won 14 out of 20 matches, suffering just one defeat (at home to Parma). Furthermore, the French midfielder has scored four away goals, including the decisive brace against Como, and has provided four assists, proving himself to be a key element in the Rossoneri’s attacking play.