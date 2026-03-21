Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri spoke to DAZN after the victory over Torino.
Translated by
Milan, Allegri: "We're focused on winning and improving our league position; we're keeping an eye on the teams below us. Pavlovic has improved a lot."
THE VICTORY
"We came up against a strong Torino side and tried to force the play too much; it wasn’t easy after the first-half draw. We’re coming to the end of the season and we need to focus on winning and improving our league position. It wasn’t an easy match to win today, because Torino put in a good performance."
PULISIC'S CHOICE
"The player who brings balance to our team is Saelemaekers, although he does sometimes run out of steam towards the end of the match. Today I played Pulisic wide because we needed more space in the middle of the pitch, given that they had a very strong and compact defence."
ON NAPOLI
"We're looking back; it's one less win towards our main goal. It's sure to be a good match."
SU FULLKRUG
"He struggled a bit in the first half, but when you don’t get much playing time, it’s not easy. He did better in the second half, but if you don’t get regular game time, it becomes difficult, especially for the more physical players."
ABOUT PAVLOVIC
"He's just the same tonight – he played a great game. He's improved a lot; he's got character and spirit. He defended very well in open play."
THE ATTACK THAT FAILS TO SCORE
"I'm not asking anyone for anything because we're on a break, and I simply asked them not to ruin our league position; the strikers will start scoring again."