Marseille player ratings vs Olympiacos: Neal Maupay and OM attack falter as Santiago Hezze strikes

Jeffrey de Lange - 6/10:

The goalkeeper had a relatively quiet night in terms of volume, making three saves. However, he was beaten by Hezze's precise effort shortly before half-time. His distribution was generally safe, but he could do little about the winner given the space afforded to the attacker.

Timothy Weah - 6/10:

Deployed in a deeper role than usual, Weah showed flashes of his pace but often found his path blocked by a well-drilled Olympiacos defence. He stayed on for the full 90 minutes but couldn't produce the definitive final ball required.

Bamo Meite - 5/10:

A difficult evening for the defender, who was booked in the 77th minute for a clumsy challenge. He looked uncomfortable when Olympiacos transitioned quickly and lacked the vertical passing range to break the visitors' first line of pressure.

Nayef Aguerd - 6/10:

The most composed of the back four, Aguerd attempted to initiate play from deep. He was largely successful in his individual duels but will be disappointed with the collective defensive lapse that allowed the opening goal to be conceded through the central channel.

Emerson - 5/10:

Operating in a high-intensity role, the full-back struggled to provide the necessary overlapping threat before being withdrawn in the 62nd minute. Defensively, he was occasionally caught out by the movement of Gelson Martins.