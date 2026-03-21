Marelli on the penalty in the Milan v Torino match: "It reminds me of the Gimenez-Parisi incident against Fiorentina; today, VAR will have detected a different level of intensity. It’s subjective; we’ll never get past it."

Let’s look back at the incident that occurred around the 83rd minute of the match at San Siro.

During an attacking move by the Granata, Simeone remains on the ground following contact with Pavlovic. Play continues and Milan, on the counter-attack, come close to making it 4-1 through Ricci. Subsequently, the VAR checks the footage and calls referee Fourneau over to the monitor for an on-field review. The referee went to review the incident and identified what appeared to be an unintentional slap to the face by Pavlovic against Simeone. After carefully reviewing the incident, Fourneau informed the San Siro crowd that the challenge was a foul and therefore awarded a penalty.

Luca Marelli on DAZN then points out that it was a high-intensity situation and returns to this point later.