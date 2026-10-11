Manchester City player ratings vs Liverpool: Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki star in dominant Anfield display

Manchester City demonstrated why they are the benchmark for tactical discipline and ruthless efficiency, securing a comprehensive 3-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield. The first half was a cagey affair, defined by structural rigidity from both sides, as Enzo Maresca’s men dominated 65% of the ball but struggled to penetrate a deep-sitting Liverpool block.

The game pivoted entirely in the 62nd minute when Ryan Gravenberch received a second yellow card, leaving the hosts shorthanded and tactically exposed in central areas.

City wasted no time in exploiting the numerical advantage. Erling Haaland broke the deadlock in the 65th minute, followed quickly by a strike from substitute Jeremy Doku just three minutes later. Rayan Cherki added the final gloss to a dominant performance in the 78th minute.

The visitors' ability to shift from a patient build-up to a high-tempo transition once the spaces opened up was the difference, as they restricted Liverpool to zero goals despite the hosts managing 13 shots throughout the contest.