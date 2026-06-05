AFP
'I didn't believe I could win it' - Rodri admits Ballon d'Or win was never a dream as Man City star backs 'beast' Lamine Yamal to claim top prize
Midfielder reflects on historic triumph
Rodri has reflected on his monumental 2024 Ballon d'Or victory during an extensive career review with DAZN. The 29-year-old City anchor enjoyed a trophy-laden 2023-24 campaign, lifting the Premier League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup at club level and achieved Euro 2024 glory with Spain. His individual triumph saw him become the first midfield player to claim the prestigious golden ball since Real Madrid's Luka Modric was honoured in 2018.
- Getty Images
Rodri downplays individual obsession
The elegant midfielder insisted that while he appreciates the ultimate global recognition, individual prizes were never his primary motivation.
Looking back at his journey, Rodri said: “I wouldn't call it a dream. I just couldn't believe I could win. Life surprises you. Basically, I don't give it more importance than it deserves, even though it is important.
"It's being named the best. This was a consequence of a job well done. I'm grateful to the people who voted for me and for the recognition. It was very special for me and my family.”
Yamal backed for future greatness
The City star also reserved immense praise for Barcelona's teenage prodigy Yamal, who finished second in the rankings a year after Rodri's win, finishing behind Paris Saint-Germain hero Ousmane Dembele.
Much more is expected of the youngster, though, and Rodri believes his Spain team-mate will go on to win the award eventually, saying: “Two Spanish players, one of the present and one of the future. He's already a star, but with the future he has ahead of him, it's impressive.
"One day he'll win the Ballon d'Or, he's a beast. He's a spectacular guy. I have a very good relationship with him. People don't know him that well. I would encourage people to get to know him. He's a fantastic guy.”
Dismissing claims that the youngster faces unfair media scrutiny, Rodri added: “No, I think players of his calibre, who have that ability and are unique, have that kind of impact, for better or for worse. You have to live with it.
"He's incredibly mature. In some ways, he has a somewhat distorted image. He's a fantastic kid. He has amazing values for his age. Very focused, very mature. Let's not forget he's 18, just like we all were. I'm happy because he's growing so much.”
- Getty
La Roja prepare for global stage
Luis de la Fuente's reigning European champions will now look to translate their continental dominance onto the global stage at the World Cup. Boasting a formidable technical spine led by Rodri and Yamal, Spain launch their Group H campaign against Cape Verde at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday, June 14. With subsequent fixtures looming against Saudi Arabia and Uruguay, La Roja must hit the ground running to establish their tournament credentials.