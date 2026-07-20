AFP
Man Utd lead Arsenal in race to sign French midfielder as star sets sights on Premier League transfer
Red Devils ahead of Arsenal in Kone chase
United are showing significant interest in Kone and currently hold an advantage over their Premier League rivals in the race for the midfielder. The 25-year-old has become a primary target for the Old Trafford hierarchy as they look to bolster their central options following the 2026 World Cup.
According to L'Equipe, Arsenal remain firmly in the hunt for the former Toulouse man, having been linked with his services for several months. However, the Red Devils are believed to be a step ahead at this stage of the negotiations. He is a top priority for the Old Trafford club, the French outlet reports, and he is open to a move to the north of England.
- AFP
Player seeking move to stable European giant
Kone is arguably at a turning point in his career after spending two seasons in the Italian capital with Roma. During his time in Serie A, he notched 82 appearances and played a vital role in Roma's recent third-place finish, where the club collected 73 points.
The allure of the Premier League is a major factor in the player's thinking, with Kone viewing England as his preferred destination. While Inter have long been credited with an interest, the financial power and prestige of the English top flight appear to have turned the midfielder's head.
United in no rush to complete a deal
As with many clubs during a summer transfer window slowed by the World Cup, United are determined to take their time on this deal, carefully assessing the potential operation and ensuring they do not overpay for the French international.
Kone does, however, feature prominently on the shortlist of midfield targets drawn up by United's decision-makers, and the player himself would reportedly view a move to the north-west of England favourably. Ideally, Kone would like his future resolved quickly, though there is no guarantee that timeline will be met.
- AFP
Strong interest across the Premier League
While United and the Gunners are the most prominent names linked with Kone, they are not alone in their pursuit. Two other Premier League clubs, whose identities have not yet been disclosed, have also expressed firm interest in the Frenchman. This widespread admiration highlights Kone's rising stock following 19 caps for Les Bleus and a respectable showing during France's run to the World Cup semi-finals this summer.
The midfielder was visibly emotional following France's 2-0 defeat to Spain in the semi-finals, an image that became one of the defining moments of the tournament for the national team. After a period of digestion and recovery, Kone is now fully focused on his professional future.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting