Man City women's player ratings vs West Ham: Khadija Shaw rounds out triumphant WSL season in style - but Lauren Hemp injury causes concern ahead of FA Cup final

There were just 13 minutes on the clock when Jade Rose broke the deadlock, but Andree Jeglertz's side didn't have things all their own way, with third-from-bottom West Ham more than doing their bit to make this a competitive outing. Kinga Szemik made some excellent saves in the home goal to deny Lauren Hemp, who worryingly limped off in the first half, and Mary Fowler, with the Hammers also posing a threat at the other end with some half-chances.

Shaw would double City's lead just before the hour, bagging her 20th goal of the WSL season thanks to a fantastic cross from Aoba Fujino, and she'd take her tally up to 21 not long afterwards, as the ball broke kindly for her in the Hammers' box to present her with an opportunity that was never going to be wasted.

West Ham had temporarily halved the deficit through Seraina Piubel while Eartha Cumings, making her league debut for City in the away goal, had to make a big save when a corner caused some chaos, too. But the result was never in doubt once Shaw made it 3-1, and there was time for a cherry on the cake as well, as Laura Coombs, set to retire at the end of this campaign, rocketed in a brilliant fourth.

It all made for a pretty fitting end to a memorable campaign for City, who will look to make it a league and cup double when they take on Brighton in the FA Cup final later this month.

GOAL rates City's players from Victoria Road...