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Man City women's player ratings vs Brighton: A league and cup double! Alex Greenwood & Khadija Shaw fire WSL champions to FA Cup glory as Vivianne Miedema makes goal-scoring return

Player ratings
Manchester City Women
FA Cup
A. Greenwood
K. Shaw
V. Miedema
L. Hemp
Brighton & Hove Albion Women vs Manchester City Women
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Khadija Shaw and Alex Greenwood starred as new Women's Super League champions Manchester City did the double on Sunday, thanks to a 4-0 win over Brighton in the FA Cup final. It took Andree Jeglertz's side some time to get going in the capital but once they did, they wasted little time, with two goals in the latter stages of the first half putting City into a commanding position that they never let slip.

It was actually Brighton who started the better of the two, despite being much more inexperienced on this sort of stage than their opponents, with this their first FA Cup final. Confident after beating City 3-2 just last month to put their title party on hold, the Seagulls dominated possession for the first 30 minutes and had half-chances, with Fran Kirby and Maisie Symonds both having shots blocked while Madison Haley had to be thwarted by goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita, who stood in for the injured Khiara Keating.

Once City started to get into things, though, they showed their class. Tame efforts from Grace Clinton and Shaw were the warning signs Brighton didn't heed, with Lauren Hemp starting to become influential down the left. It was from a Greenwood cross that the opening goal then came, with Shaw rising highest to out-jump Brighton shot-stopper Chiamaka Nnadozie and nod home. Within minutes, it was 2-0, as Shaw was adjudged to have been fouled on the edge of the box and Greenwood took advantage of the opportunity, sweeping a free-kick into the bottom corner of Nnadozie's goal just before half time.

Having started questionably, it became comfortable in the end for City. Aoba Fujino made it 3-0 just past the hour, scoring within minutes of entering the game after great work by Shaw down the right. There were chances for more, too, with Rebecca Knaak heading wide, Shaw having an effort tipped over and Fujino seeing one pushed onto the post, all before Vivianne Miedema got in on the act. Absent for two months as she spent time at home with her mother, who is dealing with illness, the Dutchwoman made a goal-scoring return here, sweeping a lovely ball out wide to Kerstin Casparij and then racing into the box to get on the end of the cross, heading home for 4-0.

Brighton will be left wondering what could have been, having started so well but failed to make it count with a goal. It completes a truly fantastic season for City, meanwhile, who have now ended a six-year wait for another FA Cup title, on top of that 10-year wait for a second WSL crown.

GOAL rates Man City's players from Wembley Stadium...

  • Alex Greenwood Kerolin Man City Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Ayaka Yamashita (7/10):

    Didn't have too much to do, despite Brighton starting so well. Was convincing with her saves when called into action, though, and was brave to thwart Haley early on.

    Kerstin Casparij (7/10):

    Covered the space on her side well, in defence and attack, and provided a lovely assist for Miedema, for City's fourth of the day.

    Jade Rose (7/10):

    Stood up tall to make a big block to deny Symonds in the opening stages and generally marshalled the Brighton attack well, denying them any clear-cut chances.

    Rebecca Knaak (7/10):

    Good on the ball, worked well with Rose to deny Brighton much joy and could've got a goal herself, with a decent header going wide.

    Alex Greenwood (8/10):

    An outstanding performance. Was out of position at left-back, and potentially vulnerable against a Brighton attack that caused her problems last month, but she stood up to the challenge well and was a real asset in attack with her crosses in open play and from dead ball situations. Scored a lovely goal, too.

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  • Grace Clinton Charlize Rule Man City Brighton Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Midfield

    Yui Hasegawa (6/10):

    Didn't stamp her authority on this game as emphatically as usual, with Brighton starting so well, but grew into it.

    Laura Blindkilde Brown (7/10):

    Showed great energy, moved the ball well and got stuck in plenty to win most of her duels.

    Grace Clinton (7/10):

    Worked hard off the ball and showed good movement to get into goal-scoring positions, though her finishing wasn't as clinical as she'd hope. One of her brighter performances in a tricky individual season.

  • Khadija Shaw Man City Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Attack

    Kerolin (5/10):

    Struggled to really get involved, completing just 12 passes before being subbed off just past the hour.

    Khadija Shaw (8/10):

    Another stand-out performer, to cap off a wonderful season. Jumped well to break the deadlock, won the foul for City's second goal and then assisted the third. A handful once City settled.

    Lauren Hemp (8/10):

    It was no coincidence that once she started to get into the game, City improved. Caused problems whenever she ran at defenders and linked up brilliantly with those around her, especially Greenwood and Shaw.

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  • Andree Jeglertz Alex Greenwood Man City 2025-26Getty Images

    Subs & Manager

    Vivianne Miedema (7/10):

    Making her first appearance for two months, having been at home while her mother has been ill, she still looked sharp. Clever involvement in City's third before scoring a wonderful goal to make it 4-0.

    Aoba Fujino (7/10):

    Patient and clinical to score and could've had another, too, were it not for a good Nnadozie save.

    Sydney Lohmann (N/A):

    Replaced Blindkilde Brown with just over 10 minutes to play.

    Mary Fowler (N/A):

    Another sub in the final stages of the game.

    Laura Coombs (N/A):

    Made the final appearance of her career in the closing minutes.

    Andree Jeglertz (7/10):

    His side looked a bit unconvincing to start but that all changed quickly as key players made their mark. Made some big calls with team selection but none of them proved to be wrong as his team eased to victory in the end.