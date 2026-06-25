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Man City agree £116m Elliot Anderson transfer with Nottingham Forest as England star pencilled in for medical
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Agreement reached with Forest
According to Fabrizio Romano, the total package is understood to be £116m in full, with no add-ons included. Forest aggressively knocked back multiple opening proposals from the Etihad hierarchy across the summer, but an agreement is now in place and Anderson has reportedly been given permission to undergo a medical in the United States.
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Maresca's first signing inbound
The acquisition of Anderson will carry immense tactical significance as City prepare for life after Pep Guardiola under incoming manager Enzo Maresca. Anderson’s tireless work rate, defensive screening, and explosive driving lines are viewed internally as the quintessential long-term partnership profile for Spanish anchor Rodri. Furthermore, his arrival serves as a direct, high-profile response to the sudden void left in City’s midfield following Bernardo Silva’s departure to Real Madrid.
Man City to break club record
While losing their standout player represents a bitter sporting blow for Forest, the financial windfall is completely unprecedented for a player signed from Newcastle for a fraction of the current fee. Meanwhile, arch-rivals Manchester United completely withdrew from the race earlier in the window after being heavily discouraged by Forest's uncompromising baseline valuation. City were not deterred, though, and are now set to smash the club record £100m fee they paid to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa in 2021.
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What comes next for Anderson?
Anderson's immediate focus will remain on his duties with England at the World Cup. He started in both of their opening games against Croatia and Ghana, and will be expected to retain his place for Saturday's clash with Panama, where England will be seeking a win to secure top spot in Group L.