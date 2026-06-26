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USA v Paraguay: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Ryan Tolmich

Malik Tillman, Sebastian Berhalter and Folarin Balogun shine as defensive concerns linger - USMNT stock up, stock down

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GOAL breaks down which players helped and hurt their cases of contributing in the knockout rounds

IRVINE, Calif. -- The U.S. Men's National Team's group stage had just about everything: two convincing wins, one frustrating loss and a surprisingly intense national debate over the meaning of "Country Roads." By the numbers, it was the strongest group stage run in program history. By Friday morning, though, none of that really mattered anymore.

That’s how this tournament works. The USMNT did what it needed to do, won the group and earned its place in the Round of 32. Now comes Bosnia and Herzegovina, and now comes the part that will actually define this run. The performances over the last few weeks mattered, but only because they helped set up what comes next.

So, who has proven they can help the USMNT keep this going? Who forced their way into Mauricio Pochettino’s plans? Who strengthened their role, and who missed a chance to make a real case during the group stage? GOAL takes a look at whose stock is rising, and whose has taken a hit...

  • USA v Australia: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Stock up: Malik Tillman

    After the first two games of the World Cup,Gradient Sports gave every player in the tournament a grade. Tillman’s was the highest of anyone. That may be an imperfect measuring stick, but it does help show just how good he has been.

    Against Paraguay, Tillman created the joint-most chances, took the joint-most shots, provided an assist, and drew four fouls. Against Australia, he added three tackles, three interceptions, and two more chances created. It has been a complete run from the American midfielder, who has thrived in a deeper role than many expected by impacting the game on both sides of the ball.

    That is why Tillman feels more important than ever as a No. 8, even after spending so much of his career labeled as a No. 10.

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  • Türkiye v USA: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Stock down: Mark McKenzie/Miles Robinson

    We'll group these two together because they likely find themselves in the same place. With Tim Ream and Chris Richards pretty entrenched as the starting center back duo, McKenzie and Robinson were given the start against Turkiye, which was, admittedly, a tough challenge. Turkiye showed them why.

    Twice in the first half, Turkiye's talented attack cut right through the USMNT backline. McKenzie was caught out on the first goal, while Robinson was slow to react on the second. Those moments matter. Both center backs had a chance to put real pressure on the starters, and neither did enough to change the conversation. If anything, the loss reinforced why Ream and Richards remain the preferred pairing heading into the knockout rounds.

    Meanwhile, Auston Trusty seemingly solidified his place as the first defender off the bench with his goal on Thursday. To match that, he also put in a decent shift as a makeshift left back after filling the same role against Australia, too. If he's the guy to replace Ream or Richards, then that means McKenzie and Robinson are unlikely to see meaningful minutes in the knockout rounds.

  • TOPSHOT-FBL-WC-2026-MATCH04-USA-PARAFP

    Stock up: Folarin Balogun

    Entering the summer, it seemed clear that Balogun was the best striker in the USMNT pool. If he keeps playing how he did in the first two games, he can push close to calling himself one of the best strikers in the world.

    It's a tall task, yes, but Balogun has shown those types of levels in the first two games. He was fantastic against Paraguay, scoring twice in that win. Then, against Australia, he began the game with a bang by setting up an own goal. In those two games, he showed everything required to be a top modern striker and the USMNT has benefited from it.

    Balogun still has room to grow, though, which is an exciting prospect for the U.S. as they enter the knockout rounds with an in-form striker ready to lead the charge.

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  • Ricardo Pepi USMNT 2026 World CupGetty

    Stock down: Ricardo Pepi

    This is as much about Balogun as it is about Pepi, but the end result is the same: the striker race no longer feels like much of a race.

    For the past several years, Pepi has done his part to keep that conversation alive. He has scored goals in the Eredivisie, delivered important moments for the USMNT and shown that he can be trusted in big spots. This summer, though, Balogun has separated himself. The Monaco forward has been sharper, more dangerous and more involved, and he is now the clear No. 9 heading into the knockout rounds.

    Pepi has still had good moments. He was excellent against Senegal and did plenty of hard running against Australia. But when he was given the start against Turkiye, he was too quiet. The U.S. struggled to get him into the game, yes, but Pepi also did not do enough to force his way into it.

    That does not make him a bad option. It just makes him the second option. Right now, Balogun is doing more, offering more, and giving Mauricio Pochettino little reason to reopen the debate.

  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH59-TUR-USAAFP

    Stock up: Sebastian Berhalter

    There's no catching Tillman, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams but, when the U.S. need midfield legs of the bench, Berhalter has proven he is more than capable.

    He was a vital sub in the first two games of the World Cup and then, when handed the start in the third, he was the USMNT's best player. Berhalter assisted the first goal against Turkey with a fantastic corner kick before then scoring in the second half on a missile from outside the box. He did walk a tightrope with fouls, to be sure, but he successfully escaped that game despite an early yellow card, which keeps him ready for the knockouts.

    If the U.S. are chasing a goal, Berhalter can make a difference from set pieces. If they're protecting a lead, he has the mentality and energy to hunt out the ball. That means Berhalter has a place in this team, which is vital considering the lack of numbers in central midfield.

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