Lukaku and De Bruyne in turmoil: "It’s not a good situation for anyone. There’s too much fuss surrounding Napoli"

The Romelu Lukaku saga shows no sign of abating at Napoli. There is a full-blown row between the club and the Belgian striker, as the former Inter and Roma player has failed to turn up at Castelvolturno for training for the second day running ahead of the crucial match against Milan.





If he does not turn up at the training camp by Tuesday, he will be dropped from the squad, but his club and international teammate Kevin De Bruyne has stepped in to try and defuse the controversy, speaking in Belgium to emphasise that this tension is not doing anyone any good.



