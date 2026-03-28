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Emanuele Tramacere

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Lukaku and De Bruyne in turmoil: "It’s not a good situation for anyone. There’s too much fuss surrounding Napoli"

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R. Lukaku
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The Belgian striker must return to Italy by Tuesday or he will be dropped from the squad

The Romelu Lukaku saga shows no sign of abating at Napoli. There is a full-blown row between the club and the Belgian striker, as the former Inter and Roma player has failed to turn up at Castelvolturno for training for the second day running ahead of the crucial match against Milan.


If he does not turn up at the training camp by Tuesday, he will be dropped from the squad, but his club and international teammate Kevin De Bruyne has stepped in to try and defuse the controversy, speaking in Belgium to emphasise that this tension is not doing anyone any good.


  • WHAT HAPPENED

    Lukaku’s season with Napoli is certainly not one to remember. The Belgian striker’s serious injury, sustained a week into the season, effectively derailed the following five months, and today, although he is back in Antonio Conte’s squad, he is not yet fully fit.


    Belgium manager Rudi Garcia did not call him up for the two friendlies against the USA and Mexico scheduled during this international break, but Lukaku has nevertheless chosen to leave Napoli to return home and continue his rehabilitation programme with his personal trainer.

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  • HE MUST BE IN ITALY BY TUESDAY OR HE'LL BE OUT OF THE SQUAD

    However, Lukaku did not discuss this decision with the club, which, on the other hand, expected the striker to report for training at Castelvolturno alongside the other players not called up by their respective national teams.


    As reported by Sky Sport, the player has now been given a sort of ultimatum: if he does not return to Naples by Tuesday, there is a strong possibility that he will be dropped from the squad.

  • DE BRUYNE DEFENDS HIM: "IT'S NOT A GOOD SITUATION FOR ANYONE"

    However, Lukaku’s teammate and international colleague Kevin De Bruyne also spoke to VTM Nieuws in Belgium about the situation. The former City player believes the situation is not good for anyone, whilst noting that there is far too much fuss surrounding the club: “There’s always a lot of fuss around Napoli. Situations like this are blown out of proportion there. I don’t know all the details of what happened between the two parties. But Romelu’s year hasn’t been easy. He’s had several problems, including that injury. This situation isn’t good for anyone, not even for Belgium, because we need him.”


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