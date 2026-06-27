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Canada v Qatar: Group B - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Benjamin Steiner

Luc de Fougerolles stars, Nathan Saliba delivers and Tajon Buchanan fades: Winners and losers from Canada's World Cup group stage

Winners & Losers
FEATURES
World Cup
Canada
J. Marsch
T. Buchanan
L. De Fougerolles
N. Saliba
Analysis

Nathan Saliba and Luc De Fougerolles boosted their stock, while Jesse Marsch and Tajon Buchanan face questions as Canada prepare for the World Cup knockout rounds.

VANCOUVER -- To the knockout rounds they go, and farewell to the home crowd.

Canada Men's National Team is bound for the knockout rounds at the World Cup for the first time, but despite being co-hosts, will have to leave their country as the second-place finishers in Group B after a win over Qatar, a draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina, and a loss to Switzerland.

With the group stage complete, they'll head to Los Angeles to face South Africa in the Round of 32, hoping to meet either Morocco or the Netherlands in the Round of 16 in Houston on July 4.

While the home matches might be over, the journey is still very much alive.

Here, GOAL takes a look at the winners and losers from Canada's Group B campaign.


  • Switzerland v Canada: Group B - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    WINNER: Canada's World Cup hopes

    Staying in Vancouver or having the opportunity to play a knockout match in Canada would have been the preferred option in many ways, but Canada's path to a quarterfinal, viewed by many as the best possible outcome, might actually be simpler after finishing second in the group.

    After the final whistle in the loss to Switzerland, there was a common belief that South Korea would await Canada in Los Angeles. Instead, South Africa upset the Asian powerhouse, setting up a clash with Canada in which Les Rouges might actually have the majority of supporters in the stadium.

    Ranked No. 60 in the world and without World Cup knockout experience, South Africa might be the easiest path Canada could have hoped for. While Marsch admitted he would have had extensive insight into South Korea after pursuing their head coaching job before accepting Canada's position, he was not about to complain about facing South Africa.

    "We're in a great place, and that's exactly where we want to be," defender Alistair Johnston said. "They're also a very athletic team, a team that has shown the ability to defend and keep a clean sheet, as they needed against Mexico, but I think we match up well."

    Things will not be easy for Canada if they advance further, though, as they'd face either the Netherlands or Morocco. However, if someone had told the CanMNT they'd only need some luck beginning in the Round of 16, everyone likely would've taken that.

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  • Switzerland v Canada: Group B - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    LOSER: Canada's World Cup boost

    It can be debated how much supporters really influence a result. In some ways, Canada might actually be better without the pressure and spotlight of being a host nation. In others, the boost and deafening noise the home crowd provided could be missed.

    "We've really enjoyed the home crowd," Marsch said, a sentiment echoed by his players. "I think going to LA right now... (but our) team has been physically and mentally pushed to the limits, and I think we need three days to be calm and focus. Training is not going to be so intensive. It's going to be about recovery, rehabilitation and then re-energizing to really go again in the biggest game that we've had as a program."

    The more significant impact of playing away is losing some of the connection the team has built with the country. With more than 5,000 people filling the streets for the march to the match in Toronto and Vancouver, there will not be that same connection to the local community around the team.

    To the broader Canadian public, that matters. To the team, perhaps not as much, other than missing the chance to celebrate with supporters if they advance.

  • Canada v Qatar: Group B - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    WINNER: Nathan Saliba

    When Ismaël Koné suffered a broken leg, the "next man up" mentality that has defined Canada's lead-up to the World Cup came to the forefront once again. This time, it was Nathan Saliba's performance against Switzerland that solidified him as the likely partner for Stephen Eustáquio in the knockout rounds.

    Still only 22, Saliba has continued to establish himself with Canada. Marsch previously admitted he regretted not calling him into camp sooner, but the Belgian league standout has impressed since stepping in for Koné. First came the perfectly placed free kick against Qatar. Then came a skillful touch and volleyed assist against Switzerland.

    In the short term, he is Canada's preferred option alongside Eustáquio. Long term, the trio of Saliba, Koné and Eustáquio could also give Canada continuity through the 2030 World Cup.

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  • Switzerland v Canada: Group B - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    LOSER: Jesse Marsch

    At the start of the World Cup, it seemed Jesse Marsch could do no wrong. He was the American who sang Canada's national anthem, criticized the USMNT players for not doing enough during his tenure on Gregg Berhalter's staff, and defended Canada's sovereignty when U.S. President Donald Trump threatened annexation.

    Not all of that goodwill has disappeared, but perceptions have shifted.

    After repeatedly suggesting Alphonso Davies could feature against Qatar and Switzerland, Marsch later admitted the team had used Davies as a "decoy."

    Some supporters became frustrated with that approach, but Marsch remained unapologetic.

    "My main loyalty is to this team and doing whatever is possible to help this team be successful in the tournament," Marsch said before training Thursday. "So some people get mad about it. This is not a friendly. This is competitive. We're going to do whatever we can as a group so that we can get an edge."

    Winning one or two knockout matches is probably the only way he can rebuild that goodwill.

  • Canada v Republic of Ireland - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    WINNER: Luc De Fougerolles

    Luc De Fougerolles now has 17 caps for Canada despite making only 31 professional appearances, most of them with Belgian club FCV Dender before the team were relegated to the second division.

    Yet he remains composed, skillful, physical and increasingly vital to Canada's future.

    With Moïse Bombito largely sidelined while recovering from a broken leg, De Fougerolles has excelled alongside Derek Cornelius. While Cornelius struggled with his positioning at times against Switzerland, De Fougerolles continued to stand out, confidently dribbling out of pressure and competing aerially despite standing just 5-foot-11.

    Across three matches, he recorded 18 defensive contributions and 12 clearances while drawing seven fouls, mostly through his willingness to carry the ball forward. That composure may have established him as Canada's long-term partner for Bombito ahead of Cornelius.

  • Canada v Qatar: Group B - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    LOSER: Tajon Buchanan

    Tajon Buchanan has all the tools to be an electrifying winger and chance creator for the CanMNT, but it has been some time since he produced a defining moment for Canada.

    The Villarreal winger starred during last year's Gold Cup, scoring three goals against Curaçao and [replace "XXXX" with opponent], but he has cooled since. He has now gone 13 matches without a goal for Canada and 16 without an assist.

    Although he prefers staying wide rather than cutting inside, his pace and one-on-one ability have not consistently produced the impact Canada need. At his best, Buchanan is an X factor. Through the group stage, he has not looked like one.

    "I think I could always improve, but I think I've been able to show my confidence, my aggression to make a difference in the final third," he told reporters. "Now it's just about taking each game one at a time and learning from different situations. As a player, I think I could always improve, and that's what I strive to do."