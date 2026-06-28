AFP
'Look at the body he has at 41!' - James Rodriguez hails 'great friend' Cristiano Ronaldo after World Cup clash with ex-Real Madrid team-mate
Emotional reunion in Miami
Ronaldo and Rodriguez shared an emotional embrace as Colombia and Portugal played out a 0-0 draw in their World Cup clash in Miami. The result meant Colombia topped Group K with seven points, while Portugal advanced as runners-up with five points.
The two captains, who forged a strong bond during their time together at Real Madrid starting in 2014, were seen exchanging warm words before kick-off. Per Marca, Rodriguez initiated the exchange by calling Ronaldo "handsome", to which the Portuguese replied, "Brother, how are you?" They shared a quick hug and wished each other well before taking to the pitch. The cameras also captured them engaged in a friendly conversation in the tunnel at half-time.
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A lasting Real Madrid brotherhood
Following the final whistle, Rodriguez spoke to ESPN reporters in the mixed zone to elaborate on the touching encounter.
The pair enjoyed significant success during their shared years in the Spanish capital, and the Colombian was keen to emphasise the depth of their relationship. Despite Ronaldo now plying his trade in Saudi Arabia and Rodriguez playing his club football in Minnesota, distance has not diminished their mutual respect. "We have spoken," Rodriguez explained. "He is a great friend from when we played at Real Madrid, and he is also a great person. We built a great friendship, I was always at his house."
Marvelling at physical perfection
Rodriguez continued his glowing assessment by focusing on the legendary dedication that has allowed Ronaldo to compete at the highest level for over two decades.
The Portugal international is currently navigating yet another major tournament, and his physical conditioning continues to astound fellow professionals across the globe. "He is a great person and an example for everyone, look at the body he has at 41 years old, what he does," Rodriguez stated. "He is a great athlete. He is a person I admire a lot and for whom I have a lot of affection."
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What comes next at the World Cup?
Both Portugal and Colombia will now turn their full attention to the Round of 32 after successfully navigating Group K. Ronaldo and his team-mates are preparing for a challenging knockout clash against Croatia, while Rodriguez will lead Colombia into a crucial tie with Ghana. The two friends could potentially cross paths again if their respective nations advance deep into the tournament in the coming weeks.