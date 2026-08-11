Liverpool urged to hijack Man Utd and Chelsea move for Arsenal talent Myles Lewis-Skelly

According to talkSPORT, Arsenal have offered Lewis-Skelly to Premier League rivals Man Utd and Chelsea. The club are looking to recoup funds following the £75 million acquisition of Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle last week. The 19-year-old faces an uncertain future with Guimaraes joining Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino in midfield.

Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony believes Liverpool should enter the race to provide competition for Milos Kerkez. MacAnthony stated: "I love him, I think he's a great, young player. Why has he not been offered to Liverpool? Someone said, 'What's he worth?' I said, 'Anywhere from £40-60million for a player of that age that's English.'"