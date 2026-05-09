Lionel Messi suggests Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal are more likely to win World Cup than Argentina as Inter Miami star picks four favourites ahead of reigning champions

Despite being the captain of the side that conquered the world in Qatar, Lionel Messi has adopted a cautious approach when discussing Argentina’s prospects of securing back-to-back titles. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner believes that the Albiceleste may not be the primary frontrunners as the tournament in North America approaches.

Speaking in an interview with Argentine journalist Pollo Alvarez, Messi explained his view that other powerhouse nations have surpassed the world champions in terms of preparation and squad depth. "We have to realise that ahead of us there are other favourites, who are arriving in better shape," Messi told Alvarez, opting for a modest evaluation of his own national team's standing.