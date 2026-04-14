'He's not Lionel Messi!' - Mason Greenwood told he's only good enough for Aston Villa as Marcel Desailly warns Arsenal & Man City to avoid signing Marseille star

Highlighting how the one-cap England international, who still has the option of pledging allegiance to Jamaica, is not cut from the same cloth as Lionel Messi, Desailly - speaking courtesy of BetVictor Online Casino - told GOAL when asked if Greenwood will be on the move this summer: “When you look from outside and you look at the statistics and the goals that he has scored, you might be tempted. But does he really have the strength to be in a top Premier League club or top Spanish club? I'm not sure. I'm not sure he can adapt to that level.

“I believe that he's a player that should play in France for Marseille, he should play in Villarreal for Spain. And for the Premier League, it's difficult. I would not say Tottenham, but maybe Aston Villa, eventually, for the Premier League.

“I'm not sure he has the grade and the consistency on the field, because yes, he scores goals, the stats are good, but when you go to the Premier League you also need to have that consistency on how you put the discipline on the tactic that the coach has put in place. It's too much.

“Physically, he can be a storm and make the difference in France, but the drop is too much afterwards. He doesn't appear for an hour, he's not Messi! So for France, it's fine but once you put him in a league that is a little bit higher on intensity and impact, I don't know. I love him, but if I am Manchester City, if I am Arsenal, I would not buy Greenwood.”