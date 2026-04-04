Lewandowski comes on and scores: Barcelona lead Atlético Madrid 2–1, Yamal steals the show and Flick are seven points clear of Real Madrid

Atlético Madrid had also taken the lead against Barcelona thanks to a goal from Giuliano Simeone, who broke the deadlock in the 39th minute of the first half in this top-of-the-table clash on matchday 30 of La Liga, before Marcus Rashford equalised in the 42nd minute from a Dani Olmo assist. In the closing minutes of the first half, Nico Gonzalez – playing at left-back – was sent off for a last-man foul; Atlético played the entire second half with ten men and eventually collapsed in the 87th minute: as mentioned, the match was decided by a goal from Robert Lewandowski, who had come on just a few minutes earlier to replace Rashford. Protests from the Colchoneros towards the referee: in the 49th minute, he had sent off Gerard Martín for a hard challenge on Thiago Almada, then changed his decision by showing a yellow card instead.