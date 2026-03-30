Leroy Sané booed: Deniz Undav makes an emotional appeal to fans – Nagelsmann immediately dashes the VfB star’s high hopes

He then went on to carry out national coach Julian Nagelsmann’s instructions to perfection. As Nagelsmann reiterated before the match, Undav is “more of a finisher”: “Deniz has plenty of good moments, especially when the opposition is already tired. His qualities tend to fade a bit when he has to work hard during the game.”

A super-sub, then, who isn’t necessarily an asset to the DFB team’s intense and physically demanding pressing game, but who can deliver the knockout blow to a tired opponent.

And that is exactly what Undav did that evening. In the 88th minute, he converted a headed pass from Leroy Sané – who had also come on as a substitute – with a long-range strike to secure a 2-1 victory. It was his fourth goal in his seventh international appearance. An impressive record. So when Undav plays, he usually scores for the national team too.

And yet, despite the winning goal and his incredible scoring rate at VfB, his role is unlikely to grow any further, even at the World Cup. Undav made it quite clear after his performance against Ghana that he is certainly hoping for that. “I’ve had a chat with the national team manager. I know my role, but goals like that might just change it,” said Undav, adding: “But I accept it.”

And that’s probably for the best, as Nagelsmann made it quite clear afterwards that Undav’s role as a super-sub is “unlikely” to change ahead of the tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico. "We’ll see," said Nagelsmann, somewhat grudgingly, when asked about Undav’s role: "It’s rather unlikely; after all, I’m not discussing roles for March, but for the World Cup."